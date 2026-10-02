France player ratings vs Italy: Michael Olise shines but Dayot Upamecano sees red in frustrating draw

In a tactical battle defined by periods of dominance and defensive fragility, France were forced to settle for a point against a resilient Italy side. The first half was a cagey affair with both sides struggling to break the tactical deadlock, resulting in a scoreless opening 45 minutes. Zinedine Zidane's men controlled 65% of the possession but often lacked the final ball to penetrate the deep block deployed by the Azzurri.

The match ignited in the second half when Michael Olise broke the stalemate with a clinical finish in the 55th minute, rewarding the home side's persistence. However, the momentum shifted as Italy grew into the game, eventually finding an equaliser through Alessandro Bastoni in the 68th minute.

The evening took a sour turn for Les Bleus late on when Dayot Upamecano was dismissed following a second yellow card, leaving France to defend desperately in the closing stages to secure a point.