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Alessandro Bastoni cancels out Michael Olise thunderbolt as 10-man France held to draw by resilient Italy in Nations League clash
Olise strikes but Bastoni finds an answer
The Nations League encounter at the Stade de France was billed as a heavyweight clash between two European giants, and it certainly delivered on drama. Zidane's France side, missing the injured Kylian Mbappe, initially looked like they might secure all three points when Michael Olise broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. The Bayern Munich star unleashed a thunderbolt from the edge of the box following a Rayan Cherki free-kick, with the ball taking a slight deflection before crashing in off the underside of the crossbar.
However, Italy refused to fold under the pressure and found their equaliser just thirteen minutes later. The goal came from an unlikely source as centre-back Alessandro Bastoni ventured forward during a counter-attack led by debutant Antonio Vergara. As the French defence, including Lucas Da Cunha, appeared momentarily distracted, Bastoni seized the initiative, intercepting the ball and firing a composed finish from the edge of the penalty area. The strike was significant not just for the scoreline, but because it marked the first goal conceded by France under Zidane's management.
- AFP
Tactical shifts and missed Azzurri chances
Roberto Mancini made a few surprising choices in his starting XI, most notably leaving Nicolo Barella on the bench following the recent disappointment against Belgium. Instead, Brentford's Michael Kayode kept his place on the right flank and nearly provided an assist within the first ten minutes. His low cross found Moise Kean at the back post, but the former Juventus striker scuffed his effort from point-blank range, allowing Mike Maignan to make a crucial save.
France also had their fair share of opportunities to take control of the game before the half-time whistle. Ousmane Dembele thought he had tested Gianluigi Donnarumma, only to be flagged for offside, while Desire Doue saw a cross-shot clip the top of the crossbar after a deflection off Sandro Tonali. The Azzurri thought they had taken the lead when Kean finally put the ball in the net just before the interval, but the celebrations were cut short by the assistant referee's flag.
Donnarumma heroics keep Italy level
In the second half, the importance of Donnarumma became evident as the Manchester City goalkeeper produced a series of world-class saves to keep Italy in the contest. Before Olise's opener, Donnarumma had already pulled off a stunning double save to deny a curling effort from Doue and a follow-up from Dembele. Even after Bastoni had restored parity, the Italian captain remained busy, notably diving low to tip an Adrien Rabiot strike around the post. His presence in goal provided the foundation for Italy's resilience as France pushed for a winner late in the game.
The Italian goalkeeper was required once again to deny Eduardo Camavinga, who forced a spectacular flying save with a powerful long-range drive. Italy were not merely defending, however, as they nearly snatched a lead when Antonio Vergara floated a delightful cross to the back post. Kean connected with a looping header that looked destined for the top corner, but Maignan matched his counterpart's heroics by fingertipping the ball onto the woodwork. The exchange of high-quality saves highlighted the level of talent on display, even as fatigue began to set in for both squads.
- AFP
Late red card and defensive solidity
The closing stages of the match saw tensions boil over, resulting in Dayot Upamecano receiving his marching orders in the 85th minute. The Bayern Munich defender picked up two yellow cards in quick succession, first for a heated argument with Kean and then for wrestling the Italian striker to the turf.
Despite being down to ten men, France continued to search for a decisive blow in stoppage time. Another Camavinga strike was repelled by the ever-reliable Donnarumma before Bastoni showcased his defensive prowess at the other end. The Inter defender produced a perfectly timed sliding challenge on Olise inside the penalty area to stop a dangerous late surge. While the French players appealed for a penalty, the referee remained unmoved, and Italy successfully saw out the remaining minutes to earn a prestigious draw on French soil, confirming that Zidane's men still have work to do in this Nations League campaign.
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