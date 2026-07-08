AFP
Trouble brewing in France camp? PSG star becoming increasingly frustrated at World Cup amid lack of minutes
Internal friction ahead of Morocco clash
While the French national team prepares for a massive quarter-final showdown against Morocco following a gritty 1-0 victory over Paraguay in Philadelphia, the focus has shifted from the pitch to the bench. Reports from Get French Football News indicate that PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery is becoming "increasingly frustrated" with his lack of involvement in the tournament so far.
The 20-year-old was expected to play a significant role for the reigning world champions after a stellar domestic campaign, but he has been left out in the cold. Zaire-Emery is reportedly "struggling" to cope with the situation and feels a sense of "bewilderment" that he hasn't been selected following an exceptional campaign at club level. Despite France's success, the midfielder has yet to see a single minute of action across five matches.
- Getty
Stark contrast to PSG prominence
The source of Zaire-Emery's anger stems from his status back in Paris. In a star-studded PSG side that won a second successive Champions League, the youngster made 54 appearances in all competitions and was a crucial player for Luis Enrique, even filling in at right-back. His versatility and maturity made him a locked-in starter at the Parc des Princes, making his redundant role for the national team even harder to swallow.
His club manager has certainly never doubted his quality. Luis Enrique waxed lyrical over the midfielder in February, labelling him a "wonderful" player. The Spaniard stated: "Warren has changed, but it's not thanks to me, it's thanks to him. He's an incredible player, he can play anywhere. For me, as a coach, it's wonderful to have a player like him."
Deschamps' selection headache continues
Deschamps has favoured a midfield core of Manu Kone and Adrien Rabiot, particularly in the absence of Aurelien Tchouameni. While fellow PSG stars Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele have all featured prominently in the French attack, Zaire-Emery remains the odd man out. The decision not to use him even as a substitute during the physical battle against Paraguay has apparently heightened the player's sense of isolation within the squad.
The situation is particularly pointed given the injury concerns surrounding Tchouameni, who could miss the World Cup quarter-final with a thigh injury. The Real Madrid midfielder was absent for that reason against Paraguay, but Deschamps decided to partner Kone and Rabiot in midfield instead. This tactical snub has reportedly left Zaire-Emery questioning his place in the pecking order as the stakes continue to rise.
- AFP
Light at the end of the tunnel?
Zaire-Emery has reportedly had the opportunity to express his dismay to the French national team’s coaching staff directly. While there is no suggestion of open rebellion or anger that would disrupt the squad's harmony, his feelings on the matter have been made clear to the technical team as they prepare for the quarter-finals. However, an opening could appear due to external circumstances rather than tactical shifts. With concerns over the fitness of Tchouameni, Zaire-Emery remains on high alert to finally kick off his tournament in earnest.
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