Four in a row! Matty James stunner keeps Wrexham in promotion hunt as winning run continues for Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac’s side at Derby

Wrexham are daring to dream as they have found form at just the right time. Having seen off Sheffield United, Preston and Blackburn over the festive and New Year period, they picked up another three-point haul at Pride Park.

The visitors burst out of the blocks, with Nathan Broadhead hitting the post inside three minutes - before skying the rebound from that chance. Five minutes later, Smith nodded wide under pressure, with his penalty claims being waved away.

Josh Windass then saw a low drive saved, before Derby grew into the game. The Rams were, however, unable to prevent Smith from opening the scoring in the 25th minute as he got across his marker and swept home a Broadhead cross from six yards out.

Derby were behind for less than nine minutes, with Ben Brereton Diaz restoring parity with an impressive solo goal that saw him drive forward, sell a dummy and find the bottom corner as Arthur Okonkwo dived the wrong way.

Broadhead dragged an effort wide before the interval, before being gifted another sight of the target within 60 seconds of the restart. He was well off target with that effort as well, having been presented with an unguarded net as Jacob Widell Zetterstrom put in a wayward pass outside of his penalty area.

Wrexham were, however, back in front at the 48-minute mark. James collected the ball 25 yards from goal and unleashed a stunning effort that swerved and dipped into the top corner. Wild celebrations were sparked in the away end.

A few nerves were shredded there before the final whistle blew, with Derby pushing hard for a leveller, but the Red Dragons dug in and held on. Attention will now turn to an FA Cup clash with Premier League side Nottingham Forest, while Reynolds and Mac are asked to make more funds available in the January transfer window.