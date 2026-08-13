AFP
Former Manchester United midfielder Fred agrees €2.5m return to boyhood club Atletico Mineiro
Full agreement reached for Brazilian return
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Fred is set to bring his lengthy European career to a close after Atletico Mineiro reached a full agreement with Fenerbahce. The Brazilian side have agreed to pay a fee of €2 million upfront, with an additional €500,000 included in potential bonuses.
This move represents a significant emotional milestone for Fred, as he returns to the club that oversaw his early development. Although he spent his formative years within the youth academy at Atletico Mineiro, he never actually made a professional appearance for the senior team before departing.
- AFP
A journey through Europe and Old Trafford
Fred's departure from Atletico Mineiro's youth setup occurred back in 2010 when he was playing in the under-17 category. He subsequently joined Internacional, where he successfully broke into the senior squad and caught the attention of international scouts. His performances for Colorado earned him a move to Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, which served as his gateway to European football. During his time in Ukraine, he enjoyed significant success, winning three Ukrainian Premier League titles (2013–14, 2016–17, and 2017–18) alongside the Ukrainian Cup in 2017–18.
Following his transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of £47 million, the Brazilian became a regular fixture in the midfield under various managers during his five-season stint at Old Trafford. He ultimately made over 200 appearances for the Red Devils and helped the club end a six-year trophy drought, with his crowning achievement coming in the 2022-23 season when he lifted the League Cup after featuring in the final victory against Newcastle United at Wembley.
Impact in Turkey and International pedigree
Following his departure from Manchester, Fred moved to Turkey to join Fenerbahce, where he continued to demonstrate his durability and creative output, helping the club lift the Turkish Super Cup in 2025. In his final full season in Istanbul, he played 45 matches, scoring four goals and providing five assists across all competitions. Across his entire stint in Turkey, the midfielder leaves having made 129 appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing 21 assists, proving that he still has plenty to offer at the top level.
His consistency at club level also ensured he remained a key part of the Brazil national team setup for many years. Fred represented the Selecao at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, featuring in four matches during the tournament in Qatar.
- Getty Images Sport
New chapter for the veteran midfielder
The decision to return to Brazil aligns with a growing trend of veteran stars heading home to see out their playing days in the Brasileirao. Fred will be looking to recreate the success of his early career with Internacional, where he made 55 appearances, scoring eight goals, providing nine assists, and lifting back-to-back Campeonato Gaucho titles in 2012 and 2013. At 33, the midfielder remains in excellent physical condition, as evidenced by his heavy involvement for Fenerbahce over the past year.
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