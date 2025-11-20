Former Man City star retires! Midfielder hangs up boots after winning five Premier League titles

After leaving Manchester in 2022, Fernandinho went home, rejoining Athletico Paranaense, the club that first introduced him to professional football. His playing time naturally declined as the seasons passed, and the midfielder had not featured since December 2024 in a league match against Atletico Mineiro. Speaking after a charity game this week at the club’s stadium, he made clear his body had given him its final warning.

"I’m already tired. I ran for 30-something minutes today and I’m exhausted," he said. "There’s nothing in football that motivates me anymore. I’ve achieved everything I could. Now it’s time to enjoy my family."

The 40-year-old added that his departure came after he and the club failed to reach an agreement on a new deal.

"We didn’t reach an agreement for a new contract, and that’s the most natural thing in the world. I’ve never hidden my gratitude, my respect and affection for Athletico, especially their fans," he said.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!