Former Man City star retires! Midfielder hangs up boots after winning five Premier League titles
A career built on brilliance and relentless standards
Fernandinho spent nine seasons at Manchester City after arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, where he had already earned six Ukrainian league titles and a UEFA Cup. Under Manuel Pellegrini and later Pep Guardiola, he became the anchor of City's midfield. Known for his exceptional reading of the game, immaculate tackling, and unrivalled positional awareness, his influence allowed the club’s creative talents to flourish. Across 383 City appearances, Fernandinho lifted five Premier League titles, six League Cups, an FA Cup and a Community Shield.
A fitting final chapter in Brazil
After leaving Manchester in 2022, Fernandinho went home, rejoining Athletico Paranaense, the club that first introduced him to professional football. His playing time naturally declined as the seasons passed, and the midfielder had not featured since December 2024 in a league match against Atletico Mineiro. Speaking after a charity game this week at the club’s stadium, he made clear his body had given him its final warning.
"I’m already tired. I ran for 30-something minutes today and I’m exhausted," he said. "There’s nothing in football that motivates me anymore. I’ve achieved everything I could. Now it’s time to enjoy my family."
The 40-year-old added that his departure came after he and the club failed to reach an agreement on a new deal.
"We didn’t reach an agreement for a new contract, and that’s the most natural thing in the world. I’ve never hidden my gratitude, my respect and affection for Athletico, especially their fans," he said.
Guardiola was blindsided with his Man City exit
When Fernandinho left City, he had not initially informed Guardiola about his decision.
"I didn’t know it," the manager told reporters during a press conference. "You gave me the news. We will see what will happen at the end of the season. I said many times we will see what happens. I said at the end of the season we will talk – maybe it is a family decision, maybe he wants more minutes. I would love to be with him."
Guardiola suggested that the then sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, might have been aware of the development.
"Maybe Txiki knows it and didn’t tell me," Guardiola said. "I don’t know. It is a surprise for me; I will say to him [Txiki]: 'What happened?' But I know his [Fernandinho’s] intentions. Another player would do it for his benefit. Knowing Ferna, it will not be this.
"I want the happiness of my players and absolutely we are going to play tomorrow for him and give him the best farewell moment, reaching again the semi‑final of the Champions League and try to go through again. I understand the players want to play, it is completely understandable. Not just because he is 35 or 36. Look what happened with Ferran Torres: he wanted to play so joined Barcelona. I understand Ferna wants go back to Brazil, with his father and mother there, and I am pretty sure the club is going to help him do what he wants."
What comes next for Fernandinho?
Attention now shifts to Fernandinho’s future beyond the pitch. The Brazilian has previously expressed interest in coaching, and Manchester City have a history of integrating former players into roles across their academy, global network or ambassadorial programmes. With his intimate knowledge of Guardiola’s system, he would be a valuable addition should he choose to pursue the coaching path. However, as he mentioned, right now, he would opt for a quieter period dedicated to family life, after spending years at the elite level.
