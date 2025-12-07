Getty Images Sport
Former Liverpool co-owner Tom Hicks dies aged 79
Hicks has 'remarkable life'
On Sunday, Hicks' family said their "cherished" dad had passed away. They added he remains a "guiding force" for them and they want to continue his legacy.
"Of everything he accomplished in his remarkable life, Tom Hicks' most cherished title was, 'Dad'," his family said in a statement. "No matter the trials and tribulations he faced in life, he was constant in his generosity and love for his family. He remains a guiding force for our family, and we are deeply honoured to continue expanding his legacy. Although we are devastated by this loss, we are profoundly grateful to have been his children."
Liverpool pay tribute to Hicks
The Reds sent their best wishes to Hicks' family and friends during this "difficult time".
A statement on the club's website reads: "Former Liverpool FC co-owner Tom Hicks has died at the age of 79. Hicks, who also had spells as owner of the Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers US sports franchises in his home state, passed away on Saturday. He and fellow American businessman George Gillett completed an acquisition of the Reds in early 2007. The pair’s tenure at Anfield concluded in October 2010 when current owners Fenway Sports Group sealed a takeover. LFC sends its condolences to the Hicks family and Tom’s friends at this difficult time."
Before joining Liverpool, he owned American baseball team, the Texas Rangers, and the ice hockey side, the Dallas Stars.
Difficult Liverpool spell
Hicks' time at Anfield with fellow American investor George Gillett wasn't all that popular. During their spell in charge, the club's debts mounted amid a backdrop of division between former chief executive Rick Perry and manager Rafael Benitez. The Spaniard was replaced by Roy Hodgson in a short and unsuccessful spell, and during their time at the Merseyside outfit, they failed to win a trophy. They eventually sold Liverpool to Fenway Sports Group 15 years ago.
What comes next for Liverpool?
