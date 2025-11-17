AFP
Former Chelsea star Oscar discharged from hospital after discovering heart issue
What happened to Oscar?
The former Chelsea midfielder was diagnosed with vasovagal syncope. According to the NHS, vasovagal syncope is common, can affect anyone, and is often a temporary problem affecting the body's autonomic nervous system. It is a common cause of fainting that occurs due to a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure, leading to reduced blood flow to the brain.
Certain triggers affect the nerve messages, and as a result of this issue, you can feel weak, sick, sweaty, and light-headed - and that can lead to losing consciousness. If you have this problem, people are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, not to stand still for long periods, and to avoid overly warm environments. If you get warning symptoms, sufferers should lie down and squeezing firmly on a ball may be helpful.
Following his admission to the hospital, Sao Paulo released a statement which read: "Midfielder Oscar remains hospitalised at Einstein Hospital Israelita, where he was admitted on Tuesday afternoon after presenting an intercurrence with cardiological changes during exams carried out at SuperCT. An extensive investigation carried out at the hospital confirmed the diagnosis of vasovagal syncope. Oscar remains clinically well and stable, hospitalised in a cardiology unit, and this Friday will undergo an electrophysiological study."
Oscar discharged from hospital
After spending three days at the Einstein Hospital Israelita and receiving necessary treatments, Oscar was released on Sunday. A statement from Sao Paulo read: "Extensive investigation carried out at the hospital confirmed that the player experienced an episode of vasovagal syncope. He will now follow a medical rest programme for the next few days".
Will Oscar continue his professional career?
Following the incident, the 34-year-old Brazil star remained upbeat about his condition as he wrote on his Instagram story: "Everything will be alright, God willing."
However, a report from Globo claimed that Oscar is considering retirement from football. They add that it may be more likely he hangs up his boots, rather than continuing. Their report stated: "According to a specialist heard by Globo, the problem is not life-threatening and can be solved with medication or simple surgical intervention, where a ganglion is cauterized to avoid getting out of control. Also, according to the expert, Oscar may be able to return to football if everything goes well and he feels comfortable to do so. For now, Oscar still has no discharge forecast. At the age of 34, he evaluates with his family whether he will announce his retirement or continue in football. The biggest tendency is for him to leave professional football."
What comes next for Oscar?
Football fans in Brazil and across the world is now eagerly wait to hear from Oscar after his condition has calmed. The former Premier League star, who played 203 times for Chelsea and scored 38 goals between 2012 to 2017 before joining Shanghai Port, now has a huge decision on whether or not he will continue his playing career.
After making more than 500 appearances in club football and earning 48 international caps for Brazil, plus winning trophies in England, China, and his home country, he may decide that, for the good of his health, it is time to move on to something different. However, the Brazilian may still have another chapter to write in his footballing journey.
Earlier this year, Oscar returned to his homeland after 13 years and signed for his boyhood club Sao Paulo. His existing deal runs until 2027. He now faces the most difficult decision of his professional life.
