Former Arsenal star pulls out of TV coverage of Champions League final following boos by PSG fans

According to French publication Le Parisien, Nasri will not travel to Budapest for the highly anticipated Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Broadcaster Canal+ initially accredited the pundit for pitch-side coverage, but a revised list was submitted to UEFA without his name.

The final features two domestic league winners; PSG are the defending European champions and reached this stage following an epic 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, the Gunners progressed by beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 over two legs. Nasri opted out to avoid a repeat of the hostile environment he experienced during the semi-final at the Allianz Arena.