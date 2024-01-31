Oleksandr Zinchenko vs Ben White: Football's biggest team-mate bust-ups as Arsenal pair clash after Nottingham Forest win

The Gunners team-mates had to be physically separated at the City Ground despite their side earning three points

After a dire first 45 minutes, Arsenal's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest burst into life after the break. In the second half, strikes from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners a two-goal cushion, before Taiwo Awoniyi's late finish set up a grand-slam conclusion.

Despite this late pressure, Arsenal survived, which should have been cause for celebration. But Oleksandr Zinchenko was in no mood. The Ukrainian immediately stormed over to team-mate Ben White to give him an earful about something.

He was soon led away by Declan Rice before the situation escalated and after the game Mikel Arteta insisted that he had no problem with the fiery exchange.

"I love it! I love it because they demand more from each other," he told reporters. "They are not happy the way they conceded that [goal] and they are just trying to resolve it. It was a bit heated but that means it is not enough playing the way we played, the result has to be bigger and the clean sheet has to be there."

Not all on-field bust-ups end this amicably, though. Down the years, when emotion runs high, some players have even ended up suffering physical injuries inflicted by their own team-mates.

GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest on-field scraps...