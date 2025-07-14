'Football doesn't end at Barcelona!' - Midfielder explains why he ditched La Liga giants for Al-Ittihad at 20 years old and says it's a 'piece of cake' after winning two trophies with Saudi Pro League champions
Unai Hernandez reflected on why he left boyhood club Barcelona for Al-Ittihad, and how he’s already lifting trophies and thriving in Saudi Arabia.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Unai Left Barca after contract talks stalled
- Credits new surroundings for growth burst
- Midfielder praises Spanish stars