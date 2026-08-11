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Ryan Tolmich

Stay or go? Why Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic and other USMNT stars should consider their club futures

Analysis
USA
F. Balogun
D. Luna
C. Pulisic
FEATURES

Balogun can capitalize on his World Cup breakout, while Pulisic, Pepi, Luna and Musah each have reasons to reassess their club futures.

While several U.S. Men’s National Team stars have already secured moves this summer, plenty of Americans are still weighing their futures. Some may remain at their current clubs, while others could seek opportunities elsewhere before the transfer window closes.

So far, Gio Reyna has landed at Strasbourg. Sebastian Berhalter and Max Arfsten are now teammates at Middlesbrough. Diego Kochen got his loan away from Barcelona, while Zavier Gozo is set to finalize a move to Crystal Palace. But what about the others? What moves can be made in the future, and how would moves involving some major stars influence Mauricio Pochettino's plans?

GOAL takes a look at five players with reasons to consider their futures, either in the short or long term.

  • BalogunGetty Images

    Folarin Balogun

    One of the World Cup's big takeaways is that Folarin Balogun can truly reach an elite level as a striker. The best way to do that is to play for a top club, and the current Monaco striker can ride that momentum to potentially land a life-changing move.

    A strong World Cup has led to some of the sport's most famous transfers. Some have worked, and some have quite memorably gone up in flames. Because of the latter, there does seem to be an increased sense of tentativeness from big clubs to go crazy for World Cup breakout stars. However, Balogun is not just a World Cup star.

    In addition to his goal this summer, Balogun has shown he can do it at higher levels in Ligue 1. He was a thorn in PSG's side last season and scored five goals in 10 Champions League games last season in addition to his 13 in league play. After two years of trying to recapture that Reims form, Balogun did that down the stretch last season and then elevated his game even more with the world watching this summer.

    So what’s next? A return to the Premier League? Perhaps PSG decide the best way to stop Balogun is to sign him, or another big club sees the 25-year-old as a striker it can build around. After his summer, Balogun should have plenty of options - and this may be the perfect time to bet on himself and take another step up.

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  • Ricardo Pepi, USMNTGetty

    Ricardo Pepi

    From a USMNT perspective, Balogun is the USMNT's No. 1 striker. That can change quickly, of course, but for Pepi to change it, he'll have to leap over the Monaco man. So, if Balogun does move on to something big, Pepi would have to, too, to keep pace. The good news, then, is that he's been pretty close to doing so.

    Pepi nearly got his big move to Fulham in January, only for it to fall apart late. Even prior to that, there were multiple windows of Premier League interest based on the striker's dominance in the Eredivisie. PSV, understandably, will only let go of a player of his caliber for the right price. At some point, we'll find out what that price is.

    Whether it's in this window or down the line, Pepi will leave PSV. It's a club built around developing young talent before moving them on for a bunch of money. When Pepi moves on, he'll have that opportunity to take that next step for club and, perhaps, for country as the striker race moves into a new World Cup cycle.

  • Diego Luna, USMNTImagn

    Diego Luna

    Luna's USMNT return isn't going to be easy. It's always awkward walking back into the national team after being left out for a major tournament. Doing so after a home soil World Cup, only to find the same coach in charge? Not fun.

    Just 22, though, Luna could have more World Cup chances in his future. However, with competition becoming increasingly crowded for attacking positions, he may need to take a leap to stay in the mix.

    There is no shortage of young attacking options on the rise, and, admittedly, Luna has a leg up in that he already has a boatload of USMNT experience at 22. Yet there is a ceiling to his game at Real Salt Lake and, while he may not have reached it yet, he will at some point. At the moment, it's probably good for Luna to spend some more time being "the guy" for a team. At some point, it would be wise to go to a bigger pond and take on a new challenge.

    Early on in this cycle, there's time to sort that out, but it would be one hell of a statement to Pochettino and the rest of the world if Luna's response to his World Cup omission was a big bet on himself abroad.

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  • Christian Pulisic USMNT 2026 World Cup ParaguayGetty

    Christian Pulisic

    This isn't one to think about immediately, but it's coming. With just 12 months left on his current deal, and a 12-month team option, Pulisic and Milan are approaching a decision. As a result, the rumors are already starting to swirl about what's next.

    Pulisic has already been linked with a move to MLS, although all reporting says that Milan have no interest in selling at the moment. In truth, it doesn't make sense for either Pulisic or Milan to make that move, in particular. For Pulisic, his legacy would take a hit if he went to MLS on the heels of a tough World Cup. For Milan, they'd be selling what was their top asset six months ago at the lowest of lows.

    Because of that fact, it makes sense for both sides to play out this season and see where things are. Maybe Pulisic bounces back, helping Milan to a Champions League place and setting both sides up to extend their partnership. Maybe he does so well that one last big transfer falls his way. Or maybe we reassess where we are next summer and realize that the time has come to think about what's next.

    Pulisic should already be having those thoughts, just in case, because there are big decisions coming his way somewhat quickly.

  • Yunus Musah Atalanta 2025-26Getty

    Yunus Musah

    Pulisic's teammate at Milan faces more immediate decisions. After spending a year largely on Atalanta's bench, Musah is back at Milan hoping to impress a new manager. Early reports say he has a chance to make it under Ruben Amorim but, if he doesn't, then what?

    Musah was left off the USMNT's World Cup roster this summer, and he couldn't have too many complaints about it. He simply hasn't played enough soccer over the last 18 months or so, both by circumstance and by choice when you take the Gold Cup into account. It's why, at 23, a player with world-class potential finds himself at a crossroads.

    Whatever happens next, Musah needs to play. He'll hope he can play at Milan under Amorim, a coach who may be willing and able to give him a fresh start. There is a chance that Musah needs something even fresher, though, particularly as he looks to win back the trust of Pochettino for this 2030 cycle.