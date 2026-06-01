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Florian Wirtz to reunite with Xabi Alonso at Chelsea? Stunning transfer rumour addressed as £116m playmaker sees shock Liverpool exit speculated on
Romano clarifies Chelsea link for Wirtz
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has moved to clarify the situation surrounding Wirtz and a potential sensational summer move to Chelsea. Rumours had suggested that new Blues boss Xabi Alonso was eager to strike a deal for the 23-year-old, with whom he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell during their time together at Bayer Leverkusen.
Addressing the speculation on his YouTube channel, Romano dismissed the idea that a Stamford Bridge switch is currently in the works. The journalist insisted that while the bond between the manager and player remains strong, no formal negotiations have taken place between the two Premier League rivals regarding a summer transfer.
- AFP
No summer exit for former Leverkusen star
Despite reports claiming Liverpool might be open to a sale if they could bring in a fee somewhere close to the £116 million ($156m) that they spent on Wirtz, Romano suggests the Reds are committed to their number 7. "No, Florian Wirtz is not leaving Liverpool this summer. The relationship between Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz is excellent, of course. They won together and had a fantastic time together at Bayer Leverkusen, but that’s it. There is nothing official, no talks," Romano stated.
The Italian insider further added that Chelsea's current recruitment strategy might not align with such a move. "Chelsea are not looking for that kind of player, and it’s important to mention that Florian Wirtz remains an important part of Liverpool’s squad. They believe that next season could be his season in red, so there’s absolutely no movements around Florian Wirtz. Forget about it," he clarified.
A difficult debut campaign at Anfield
Wirtz arrived on Merseyside last year as the club's second-highest signing of all time, but his first year in England proved to be a learning curve. He registered seven goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances, but struggled at times with the physical demands of the Premier League and faced criticism after high-profile games, including a quiet performance at Old Trafford. However, the hierarchy at Anfield remains confident that a full pre-season and a year of adaptation will see the playmaker return to the world-class form he displayed in Germany.
- AFP
New tactical era under Iraola
As Liverpool prepare for life under reported incoming head coach Andoni Iraola, questions remain about how Wirtz fits into a more direct, high-intensity system. Unlike the possession-heavy approach found under previous regimes, Iraola’s style at Bournemouth was noted for its frenetic pace and man-to-man marking, leading to debate over whether the German occupies a natural role in that setup.