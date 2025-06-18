Florian Wirtz's 'secret meeting' with Arne Slot helped seal Liverpool transfer - FIVE years after Reds first approached Bayer Leverkusen's family
Didi Hamann has claimed that Florian Wirtz's "secret meeting" with Arne Slot helped Liverpool to lure the Bayer Leverkusen star to Anfield.
- Wirtz has been a long-term target for Liverpool
- Slot convinced him to choose the Reds over other suitors
- Liverpool to pay £116m for his services