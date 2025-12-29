Florian Wirtz was never the reason why Liverpool's form fell off a cliff at the tail end of September and he's actually been playing quite well for some time now. However, as Arne Slot has conceded on a couple of occasions, attacking players are judged by their number of goal contributions these days and Wirtz was still stuck on zero in the run-up to Christmas - which, no matter what way you try to spin it, was nowhere near good enough for a £100 million player.

Wirtz, though, is finally up and running. After registering his first assist in the 2-1 win over Tottenham on December 20 with a clever through-ball for Alexander Isak, the Germany international opened his Liverpool account with a well-taken goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Wolves. Both his joy and relief were obvious in his celebration.

"It was very nice the feeling on the pitch with the fans around," the versatile attacking midfielder told Sky Sports. "I was very happy and I still am. I was confident that I would score one day. I wanted to start earlier scoring and assisting but it was like this and I have to accept it. I just knew that it would come and now I'll try to keep going like this."

Certainly, with the monkey now off his back, the 22-year-old Wirtz should go on to score many more goals at Anfield.