VIDEO: Florian Wirtz touches down in England! Bayer Leverkusen ace lands in Manchester as he prepares to undergo Liverpool medical ahead of £116m deal
Florian Wirtz has landed in England as he prepares to undergo his medical with Liverpool following the Reds' transfer agreement with Bayer Leverksuen.
- Wirtz lands in England ahead of Liverpool move
- Set to undergo Liverpool medical this Friday
- Liverpool agreed a £116m deal with Bayer Leverkusen