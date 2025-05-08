Florian Wirtz drops transfer bombshell as Bayern Leverkusen star admits he's ready to 'leave comfort zone' amid talk of interest from Man City, Bayern and Real Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has claimed that he is ready to 'leave' his comfort zone amid reports of interest from numerous European giants.
- Wirtz linked with multiple European giants
- Says he is ready to leave his 'comfort zone'
- Laughs at reports claiming to know his destination