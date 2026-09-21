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Andoni Iraola hits back at Jamie Carragher after Liverpool legend DESTROYS £116m Florian Wirtz following narrow Bournemouth victory
Wirtz struggles before Isak strikes
Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, with Alexander Isak netting the decisive goal. Despite claiming all three points on the road, the Reds endured a frustrating first half where they struggled to assert dominance.
Wirtz endured a particularly difficult opening 45 minutes. The £116 million signing failed to influence proceedings early on, struggling to break down a resilient Bournemouth side. His performance drew immediate scrutiny, especially given his hefty price tag and the weight of expectations on his shoulders.
The 23-year-old eventually found his footing after the break. Wirtz played a pivotal role in the match-winning moment, dragging defender James Hill out of position to create the necessary space for Isak to score.
- AFP
Iraola defends Liverpool playmaker
Carragher did not hold back in his assessment of the Germany international. The Liverpool legend was left unimpressed by the midfielder's output, pointing out his poor 63 per cent pass completion rate.
"Wirtz has been really poor again," Carragher stated. "It's just nothing. Nothing is happening there at all. In the main, people have been understanding of his situation. He's new to the league and Liverpool were poor last season. When you come for that price tag, people want goals and assists."
Following the 73rd-minute substitution, Carragher claimed Wirtz could have "no complaints" about being withdrawn. The pundit went on to urge Iraola to drop the marquee signing entirely. "I think going forward Iraola's got a decision to make here. Wirtz would not be in my Liverpool team," he added.
However, Iraola quickly backed his player. The manager acknowledged the sluggish start but praised Wirtz for his role in the eventual victory, telling Sky Sports: "He started the game slowly, I agree. The first minute they went quite intense and we were not quite with us. The duels in the middle. After that first phase, I think we improved. Florian has helped us also to improve."
Surviving a tough away test
Iraola highlighted the tactical adjustments that allowed Wirtz to shine as the game progressed. "Second half he was playing much better, he was finding better spots to receive and turn," the manager explained, adding that he was far happier with the midfielder's display after the break.
Zooming out from individual performances, Iraola expressed relief at navigating a tricky away fixture. The manager admitted his side struggled during the opening 20 minutes, failing to win second balls or match Bournemouth's intensity.
"I'm obviously happy with the result. I know it's a difficult place to come, very difficult place to get three points," Iraola said. He noted that as Bournemouth tired in the second half, Liverpool took control of the contest and created chances to kill the game off entirely.
- Pro Sports Images
High-stakes City clash looms
Liverpool face a massive test next, hosting league leaders Manchester City at Anfield on October 11. The monumental fixture will force Iraola to make crucial selection decisions in his midfield and attack.
Carragher is adamant that Wirtz should sit out the heavyweight encounter. "Manchester City at home, for me, he can't be in the team," the pundit declared firmly. Iraola must now decide whether to trust his marquee signing on the biggest stage or heed the advice of the club icon.
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