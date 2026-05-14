Florentino Perez seen arguing with Real Madrid fans as security confiscate banners criticising president

In scenes rarely witnessed at the Bernabeu, Madrid president Perez was spotted engaging in a direct verbal confrontation with fans in the stands. As the players prepared for kick-off under a cloud of toxicity, television cameras captured the long-serving chief arguing with supporters situated near the presidential box.

The confrontation took place while Alvaro Arbeloa’s side were carrying out the pre-match handshakes with the Real Oviedo squad. This public display of friction highlights the deepening divide between the boardroom and the fanbase, coming just two days after Perez’s tense press conference at Valdebebas where he officially announced upcoming presidential elections.



