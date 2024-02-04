'The floodgates will open' - Premier League braced for legal chaos if Everton and Nottingham Forest financial charges upheld, expert warns

'The floodgates will open' - Premier League braced for legal chaos if Everton and Nottingham Forest financial charges upheld, expert warnsChris BurtonGettyPremier LeagueEvertonNottingham ForestManchester CityChelseaThe Premier League has been warned that the “floodgates will open” if financial charges against the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest are upheld.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowToffees already hit with 10-point deductionCharges levelled against ForestMan City have a case to answer at some stage