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Fiorentina: Paratici wants Camarda – what’s being reported about the future of Milan’s rising star

Milan: the future of rising star Camarda is the talk of the town – a loan move to Serie B or Fiorentina?

Francesco Camarda and a future yet to be written. Following the confusion of the 2024/2025 season between the Primavera, Milan Futuro and the first team, the Rossoneri’s young gem moved to Lecce last summer on loan with an option to buy for €3 million and a buy-back clause in favour of the Rossoneri for €4 million. Put simply, a €1 million performance-related bonus for a season that saw the 2008-born player make 19 appearances across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, 8 as a starter and 11 as a substitute, with 1 goal and 1 assist in Serie A.


On 29 January, Francesco Camarda underwent surgery yesterday at the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano (Milan): an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder to reconstruct the glenoid labrum. The operation was necessary to resolve the shoulder issue but will keep the Under-21 international striker sidelined until at least mid-April.

  • PARATICI WANTS CAMARDA AT FIORENTINA

    There are always high expectations and pressure on Camarda, but the youngster has shown he can cope with them. Italian football is watching with interest the development of a talent who could offer a new future for our national team following the problems of recent years. Francesco can’t wait to get back on the pitch and start scoring goals in Serie A again for Lecce before his inevitable departure. Fiorentina are looking ahead to next season: Fabio Paratici is a great admirer of his and could leverage his excellent relationship with his agent, Giuseppe Riso.


    Some preliminary talks have already taken place; Fiorentina are considering changes to their attack, which is likely to see Moise Kean leave (although the two matters are unrelated). Camarda would not say ‘no’ to Fiorentina, although it is worth noting that this is still at a very early stage.

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  • A PUZZLE FOR MILAN

    Camarda’s loan spell at Lecce – a team fighting against relegation and scoring very few goals – has not gone as initially hoped, and now it is already time for Milan to make the best decision regarding this home-grown talent, who represents both a technical and financial asset. A significant section of the fanbase suggests looking to Inter and emulating what was done with Pio Esposito: a loan move to a team with top-of-the-table ambitions.


    According to information obtained by our editorial team, Milan’s stance remains unchanged: Camarda is not for sale on a permanent basis unless there are sensational, unmissable offers. This is as much a matter of image as it is a long-term vision. His entourage would like to see him already playing a leading role in the Rossoneri, but the risk is that he would be overshadowed by more experienced strikers. For Milan, this is a significant puzzle that must be solved calmly but without making further mistakes.

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