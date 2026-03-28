When it comes to being sidelined, we’re all in the same boat: even the clearest-headed mind can crumble when it realises it is not wanted. Why, then, should Albert Gudmundsson be any different? Yet Manor Solomon’s return has called into question the Icelander’s role within Paolo Vanoli’s team. It’s an understandable decision, given the Viola number 10’s recent lacklustre performances.
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Fiorentina: is Gudmundsson set to leave? The Viola’s stance on the Icelandic player
GUDMUNDSSON UNDER DISCUSSION
It must be said, however, that when you look at the statistics (9 goals and 6 assists in total), the criticism seems hard to justify. Despite this, his attitude suggests a certain discontent which, as time goes on, is wearing down the fans’ patience.
So, will Solomon start? Will Gudmundsson end up on the bench? The starting point is clear: Gudmundsson is considered the most talented player in Vanoli’s squad. A belief that has never really been questioned, first under Pradè and then under Paratici.
FIORENTINA'S POSITION
At the same time, however, no one at Viola Park intends to leave him out in the cold. The season is still wide open, survival is yet to be secured, and the Conference League spot remains a possibility. To achieve all this, the Icelandic player will need to be at his very best. That is why Vanoli does not seem keen to bench him in the final stretch.
Beyond the pitch, the mental aspect also plays a part. Gudmundsson is now well known in Florence: for someone used to starting every game, a place on the bench would hardly be the right incentive to turn things around in this final stretch. Raffaele Palladino tried the same approach last year, without much success.
Gudmundsson needs to be supported, valued and put back at the heart of the project when necessary. And that is what Paratici and Vanoli intend to do until June. Then we’ll see.
SALE IN JUNE?
At the end of the season, a number of scenarios could unfold. The club has made a significant investment and, as a result, it will take an equally substantial offer to persuade the club to let him go.
For now, however, Albert Gudmundsson remains a key player for this Fiorentina side, which Paolo Vanoli, through his daily work, has transformed into a united group. And, as in any family, no one is left behind.