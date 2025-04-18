Final bonus Champions League spot is awarded as shock club could miraculously make Europe's premier club competition for first time in 20 years
A surprise club from Spain could land the final bonus Champions League spot next season, marking their return to the competition after 20 years.
- La Liga to have five teams play Champions League next season
- Extra spot awarded based on European Performance Spot (EPS) system
- Surprise club could mark their return to the competition after 20 years