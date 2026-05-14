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Ex-Chelsea star among two candidates for Bayer Leverkusen coach with Bundesliga side set to sack Erik ten Hag's successor
Hjulmand tenure reaches breaking point
Hjulmand is facing the sack at Bayer Leverkusen after less than a full season in charge. The 54-year-old was appointed following the sudden departure of Erik ten Hag just two matchdays into the current campaign, but he has struggled to replicate the success that saw the Werkself crowned Bundesliga champions in 2024.
Internal doubts regarding Hjulmand's suitability for the role have persisted for several months. Those concerns have now reached a climax following a damaging 3-1 defeat to Stuttgart, a result that has all but eliminated Leverkusen from the race for Champions League qualification. Despite a contract running until 2027, the club hierarchy is reportedly ready to pull the trigger.
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Ex-Chelsea star Filipe Luis a leading candidate
Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid defender Luis has emerged as a shocking priority for the Leverkusen board, according to Sky. The 40-year-old, who enjoyed a trophy-laden playing career in Europe, turned to management with Flamengo in September 2024. He enjoyed instant success in Brazil, securing both the league title and the prestigious Copa Libertadores before his departure in March.
Club officials Fernando Carro and Simon Rolfes are known admirers of the Brazilian. Interestingly, the Leverkusen recruitment team had reportedly tried to sign Luis during his playing days, and they now view his tactical acumen and winning pedigree as the perfect fit for the current squad. Being a free agent makes him a highly attractive and accessible option.
Girona's Michel also on the shortlist
While Filipe Luis remains a top target, Leverkusen are also keeping a close eye on Girona manager Michel. The 50-year-old has done an impressive job at the Spanish club since joining in 2021, though he currently finds himself embroiled in a tense La Liga relegation battle where only five points separate eighth from 19th place.
Michel is expected to leave Girona at the end of the season regardless of their final league position. His work over the last three years has caught the attention of several top European clubs, and Leverkusen believe his style of play aligns with the attacking traditions of the Werkself. However, his current involvement in Spain's top flight remains a complicating factor.
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A season of transition for the former champions
Leverkusen's decision to act now highlights the high standards set at the BayArena following their historic 2024 title win. Having to replace Ten Hag so early in the season was a setback, but the failure to secure top-four football under Hjulmand is seen as an unacceptable step backward for a club of Bayer's resources and ambition.
With the search for a successor already underway, the board is looking for a leader who can restore consistency and tactical identity. Whether they turn to the youthful brilliance of Luis or the proven Spanish experience of Michel, a significant overhaul of the sporting project appears inevitable this summer as they look to challenge at the top of the table once again.