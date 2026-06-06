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FIFA dramatically U-turns AGAIN as water bottle ban lifted for World Cup after huge backlash
FIFA reverses controversial stadium policy
FIFA has restored its original World Cup stadium policy after mounting criticism over a decision to prohibit supporters from bringing empty reusable water bottles into venues, according to The Athletic. The controversy began when FIFA updated its stadium code of conduct shortly before the tournament, removing a clause that had previously allowed fans to carry empty, transparent reusable plastic bottles of up to one litre. Ticket holders were informed of the change by email on June 2.
The move triggered an immediate backlash, with supporters' groups accusing FIFA of putting commercial interests ahead of fan welfare. Concerns were heightened by the prospect of supporters attending matches in extreme heat across the United States, Mexico and Canada while being required to purchase drinks inside stadiums.
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Critics question FIFA’s priorities
The Football Supporters’ Association was among the strongest critics of the policy.
"Yet again with this World Cup, it is fans last and not fans first," the spokesperson said. "The heat and humidity is a real concern for fans’ welfare, it should be this that is FIFA’s main focus and not the ability to sell more bottled water at inflated prices."
The issue also drew criticism from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who questioned the reasoning behind the ban.
"It's just wrong. And I can't help but think that it's about making money," Starmer told LBC. "So you can't bring plastic bottles in but you can buy a bottle of water when you get in the crowd? And then it'll be expensive. The tickets themselves cost a fortune, far too expensive in my view. So the ticket sales are too high. And this is the wrong policy."
Heat concerns proved impossible to ignore
FIFA argued that hydration needs would be supported through cooling tents and misting stations around stadiums. However, that explanation failed to convince many supporters' groups, who viewed the change as an unnecessary restriction introduced at the last minute.
Health concerns became central to the debate. Data from World Weather Attribution suggested that 26 of the tournament's 104 matches could be played in conditions where the Wet Bulb Global Temperature exceeds 26 degrees Celsius, raising fears of heat-related illness among supporters.
The Free Lions England fans' embassy reflected those concerns, stating on X: "What next? Sun cream banned and fans forced to buy it in stadiums? Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money-grab.
"For how hot the stadiums will be, many in open air, just let fans bring a bottle if they want to. We hope the water fountains in stadiums will still be free, hopefully you aren't charged in the queue!"
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Focus returns to fan welfare and the tournament itself
Following the reversal, supporters will once again be permitted to bring a single water bottle into World Cup stadiums, easing concerns over hydration during matches played in challenging weather conditions.
Confirming the news, FIFA states: "All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic, 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match."