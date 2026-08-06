FIFA Super League? Leaked documents reveal Gianni Infantino's plan to rebrand European breakaway project

Explosive leaked documents have revealed that Infantino and FIFA were more involved in the initial Super League discussions. According to leaked documents, per The Guardian, the global governing body had drafted a "term sheet" for the competition as early as October 2020. This document outlined a vision where the breakaway would be rebranded as the "FIFA Super League".

The proposed agreement included a 12-year partnership that would have seen FIFA take over the entire commercial operation of the league. Perhaps most controversially, the documents suggest that Infantino sought a "golden share" in the breakaway entity. This would have given the FIFA president unprecedented personal and institutional power over the biggest clubs in world football, including the Premier League's "Big Six," while potentially linking the success of the new league to the expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup.







