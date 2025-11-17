AFP
FIFA PASS to give World Cup 2026 ticket holders priority U.S. visa appointments
White House event announces new FIFA PASS program
FIFA PASS will allow fans who have purchased World Cup tickets through FIFA to request priority visa interview slots at U.S. embassies and consulates. The State Department said the system will launch in early 2026 and emphasized that all applicants must still complete the standard vetting and eligibility process required for a U.S. visa.
“If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have prioritized appointments to get your visa,” Infantino said at the event. Rubio added that the government has deployed more than 400 additional consular officers worldwide to help meet expected demand ahead of the tournament.
Program gives ticket holders access to priority visa interviews
More than six million tickets are expected to be made available for the 2026 World Cup, which will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Eleven U.S. cities will host a combined 78 matches, including group-stage games, knockout rounds and the final.
Fans who need a visa and live in countries with available appointments are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, the State Department said. Travelers from Visa Waiver Program (VWP) countries may instead seek authorization through ESTA.
Infantino has repeatedly emphasized that “the world is welcome in America,” offering public reassurances that international fans will be safe and supported when traveling to the United States for both the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup. His comments follow meetings with the White House Task Force and come amid ongoing scrutiny over the U.S. government’s immigration policies, security concerns, and visa challenges. Human Rights Watch has urged FIFA to be prepared to reconsider hosting if traveler safety cannot be guaranteed, even as Infantino maintains that U.S. officials have assured him that all fans who come to “celebrate football” will be welcomed.
FIFA World Cup 2026's economic impact
Earlier this year, a joint study from FIFA and the World Trade Organization projected that hosting the 2026 tournament could generate 185,000 full-time jobs in the United States and contribute USD 17.2 billion to the economy.
Looking ahead
Additional guidance for ticket holders on how to access FIFA PASS will be provided in early 2026, and updated entry information for all three host nations is available on FIFA’s official website.
"The kick-off is coming up, so now is the time to apply. We’re honored to host the greatest and safest World Cup in history," Rubio said.
