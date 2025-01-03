FBL-FIFA-ARAB-CUP-TUN-ALGAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

FIFA Arab Cup: Qatar set to host 2025, 2029 and 2033 editions of the Arab Championship

QatarFIFA Arab CupAlgeria

Qatar are all set to host the upcoming three editions of the FIFA Arab Cup which returns after four years in 2025.

  • Qatar set to host next three editions of FIFA Arab Cup
  • 2025 edition will be held between December 1 and December 18
  • Algeria are the reigning champions
