FIFA Arab Cup: Qatar set to host 2025, 2029 and 2033 editions of the Arab Championship

AFPRitabrata BanerjeeFIFA Arab Cup: Qatar set to host 2025, 2029 and 2033 editions of the Arab ChampionshipQatarFIFA Arab CupAlgeriaQatar are all set to host the upcoming three editions of the FIFA Arab Cup which returns after four years in 2025.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowQatar set to host next three editions of FIFA Arab Cup2025 edition will be held between December 1 and December 18Algeria are the reigning championsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱