Feyenoord youngster reveals teasing from team-mates over transfer rumours amid Bayern Munich and Arsenal interest
Read in demand! Bayern’s interest reaches Feyenoord dressing room
The speculation surrounding Feyenoord’s talented full-back Givairo Read has intensified, with Bayern reportedly identifying him as a priority target for 2026. The teenager’s impressive rise in the Eredivisie has not only drawn attention from Germany but also top Premier League sides. Reports claim Bayern’s sporting chiefs Christoph Freund and Max Eberl have already initiated contact with Read’s representatives, signalling early intent to secure one of Europe’s most promising young defenders.
The growing buzz has even filtered into Feyenoord’s dressing room, where teammates have started to tease Read about a potential move to the Bundesliga giants. Despite the light-hearted banter, the Dutchman remains unfazed by the attention and continues to perform at a high level in Rotterdam.
Feyenoord players speaking German to Bayern target
When asked about the rumours during a press conference, Read confirmed that the speculation has become a source of humour among his co-stars. “My teammates make jokes about Bayern Munich, suddenly speak German to me and so on, which is funny,” he admitted with a smile. However, the 19-year-old was quick to stress that the attention has not distracted him from his primary focus, his development and performances for Feyenoord.
“It doesn’t distract me,” he continued. “I feel very comfortable at Feyenoord and am concentrating exclusively on my development here.” The young right-back’s maturity has been praised by head coach Van Persie, who has placed huge trust in him this season as the Rotterdammers battle PSV at the top of the Eredivisie table, with both teams at 28 points.
Bayern face Arsenal competition for Read
Bayern’s reported pursuit of Read reflects the club’s search for a long-term solution at right-back. However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Read extended his Feyenoord contract until 2029 earlier this year and with Premier League sides such as Arsenal and Manchester City also monitoring his progress, competition is expected to be fierce. Feyenoord’s board reportedly values him at around €35 million (£31m/$40m), especially after his rapid development and consistency this season.
Known for his fearless forward runs and crisp passing range, the Amsterdam-born defender is quickly earning a reputation as an attacking full-back with elite vision. Even the England elites including Arsenal are closely monitoring developments around him. His breakout moment came in March when he became the youngest player this century to deliver three assists in a single Eredivisie match, doing so against Twente. Since the beginning of last season, he has created nine league goals, including three in just ten appearances this term, a testament to his growing influence in the final third.
Read’s rise under Van Persie
Read’s emergence has been one of the standout stories in Dutch football over the past two seasons. The Amsterdam-born defender made his senior debut in 2023 and quickly cemented his place in Feyenoord’s starting XI. Known for his pace, composure, and creative flair from deep, he has already registered three assists in ten Eredivisie matches this term.
Van Persie has been vocal about the youngster’s growth, often crediting his professionalism and tactical awareness. Read’s ability to balance defensive discipline with attacking aggression has turned him into one of Feyenoord’s key assets, and a potential cornerstone for the Netherlands’ next generation of defenders.
While Read insists that his full focus remains on Feyenoord, the Bayern rumours and interest from Premier League are unlikely to disappear anytime soon. The German champions are expected to continue monitoring him throughout the 2025-26 season, with the January window potentially offering the first signs of formal movement.
For Feyenoord, the challenge will be balancing the player’s development with the inevitable transfer interest. As the Dutch side chase domestic honours and another deep run in Europe, Read’s performances could highly influence both his club’s season and his own transfer value. With Arsenal, City, and Bayern all circling, the race for one of Europe’s brightest young defenders is only just beginning.
