Ferran Soriano blasts Premier League conspiracy in defiant leaked video to Manchester City staff

According to a report from Daily Mail Sport, Ferran Soriano has sent a defiant internal video message to Man City staff, vowing to clear the club's name after they were found guilty of 115 charges related to serious financial breaches. The chief executive insisted that the entire case stems from a fundamental misunderstanding.

Vowing to continue their legal fight, Soriano told staff: "The whole Premier League case against us is based on a single false accusation – that the owner’s personal money was somehow and secretly put into the club via some sponsors from Abu Dhabi. This is just not true. Irrefutable evidence has been provided to the Premier League commission that shows it could not happen and that it did not happen. This includes bank statements, money transfers, witnesses and everything necessary to categorically demonstrate the money did not come from the owner. Every other false charge that has been thrown at us comes from that simple, central and completely false accusation."