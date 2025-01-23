Danny Dyer JorginhoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Feels weird' – Die-Hard West Ham fan Danny Dyer gives X-rated response to receiving special gift from Arsenal star Jorginho

ArsenalWest HamShowbizJorginhoPremier League

Danny Dyer delivered a typically X-rated response when receiving a special gift from Arsenal star Jorginho.

  • Gunners midfielder on A League Of Their Own
  • Presented Dyer with signed Arsenal jersey
  • Hammers supporters refused to put it on
