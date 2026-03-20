Federico Chiesa accepts the call! Liverpool winger makes long-awaited Italy return for World Cup play-off

Chiesa's last appearance for Italy came at Euro 2024, where the Azzurri were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16. It was a defeat that sparked significant criticism of the squad and coaching setup. Since then, his repeated withdrawals had become a recurring storyline, culminating in several public responses from Gattuso. The head coach had made no secret of his frustration with the situation. Speaking a few months ago, he said: "You know it well. You know Chiesa's problem. You always ask me the same thing. I call Chiesa in every call-up; I always talk to him. The problem is not Gattuso or his staff; he has a problem, not us. You know it well. You always ask the same thing, and I always answer the same."

Gattuso confirmed the decision to withdraw had come from the player on each occasion, adding: "Yes, it's already the fourth or fifth time that I'm explaining this." What changed this time remains unclear, but Chiesa's acceptance of the call-up will come as an enormous relief to a squad that has lacked his creativity and directness in wide areas. The 28-year-old has contributed two goals and three assists for Liverpool this season and won the club's Player of the Month award in September.