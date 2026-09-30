FC Porto swoop for former Man Utd and Roma defender Chris Smalling in surprise free transfer

Porto are on the verge of completing a surprising deal to bring Smalling to the Estadio do Dragao, according to A Bola. The 36-year-old centre-back, who recently ended a stint in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Fayha, is expected to sign a short-term contract that will run until the conclusion of the current campaign. Reports indicate that the experienced defender is already in the city to undergo his medical examinations before putting pen to paper.

The move comes as a significant boost for head coach Francesco Farioli, who has been searching for reinforcements to add depth and leadership to his squad. Smalling brings a wealth of top-level experience to Portugal, having earned 31 caps for England and represented his country at both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.