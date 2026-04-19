FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Is a heated transfer battle over Min-Jae Kim looming?

Min-Jae Kim is attracting interest across Turkey, not just from his former club Fenerbahce. According to respected journalist Alper Yemeniciler, Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Besiktas have already approached the defender’s agent. Nevertheless, should he return to Turkey, the centre-back favours Fenerbahce, where he played during the 2021/22 season.

The 29-year-old centre-back subsequently joined Napoli for €19m before moving to Bayern a year later for €50m and signing a contract until 2028. However, he has yet to meet expectations at the Allianz Arena. Currently third in the pecking order behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah, he is expected to be sold this summer for around €30 million.

Juventus and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest.