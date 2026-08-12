Fantasy Premier League 2026/27: FPL tips, best players, new features & how to sign up

There is no guaranteed formula for success in FPL, but identifying players with the right combination of form, fixtures, minutes and attacking potential is a good place to start.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Bruno Fernandes are among the most obvious premium options, while there are also plenty of cheaper players who could provide the value needed to build a balanced squad.

Here are some of the key names to consider before Gameweek 1.

Erling Haaland - £15.5m

The most expensive player in Fantasy Premier League history is also one of the hardest to ignore.

Haaland has been priced at £15.5m for 2026/27 following another hugely productive campaign.

The Manchester City striker scored 27 Premier League goals and supplied eight assists last season, finishing with 239 FPL points – more than any other player.

His price means selecting Haaland will require sacrifices elsewhere, but his consistency makes him one of the leading captaincy options for the opening weeks.

Bruno Fernandes - £12.0m

Fernandes finished second among all FPL players last season after registering 235 points.

The Manchester United midfielder scored nine goals and provided 24 assists, making him one of the most reliable attacking midfielders in the game.

His £12m price tag is substantial, but United's early fixtures could make Fernandes an attractive option for managers looking for a premium midfielder.

Gabriel - £8.0m

Arsenal defender Gabriel is another premium option worth considering.

He finished last season with more than 200 FPL points and combines Arsenal's defensive strength with a genuine threat from set pieces.

At £8m, however, he represents a significant investment in defence, so managers will need to decide whether his potential points justify taking money away from their midfield and forward lines.



