Famous FA Cup giant-killings: Biggest upsets in English football's most prestigious knockout tournament

The FA Cup holds the distinction of being the oldest national football tournament globally, with its inaugural edition dating back to 1871. This historic annual knockout competition is renowned for its unpredictable nature, offering lower-tier teams the rare chance to clash with English football's elite.

Famed for producing thrilling "giant-killings" and memorable upsets, the FA Cup captures the essence of the underdog spirit. It's a competition that unites clubs from every tier of the football pyramid, creating moments where minnows take on titans—and occasionally topple them. The allure of these "cupsets" forms an integral part of the tournament's mystique and the cultural fabric of English football.

For many fans, the beauty of the FA Cup lies in its raw unpredictability. Unlike seeded or bracketed tournaments, this competition has been played every year since 1871 with an open draw, leading to David-vs-Goliath matchups that become the stuff of legend. While European competitions can surprise with their results, those tournaments rarely feature underdogs in the knockout stages.

By contrast, the FA Cup regularly showcases clashes between clubs separated not only by leagues but also by financial and professional divides, such as the 2020 Third Round fixture where Tottenham Hotspur faced off against the semi-professional Marine FC.

This collection of the most iconic FA Cup upsets highlights the drama of football's great leveller. With one notable exception, these stories focus on smaller clubs achieving victory on home soil, where intimate grounds erupt with unparalleled joy.

GOAL takes a look at some of the most unforgettable FA Cup shocks in history.