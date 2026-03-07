Famous Chelsea & England fan 'removed' from Lionesses clash with Iceland

On the pitch, the narrative was firmly driven by Lucy Bronze, who marked her 145th international appearance in spectacular fashion. By starting the match, the veteran defender moved into third place on the Lionesses' all-time appearance list, trailing only legends Jill Scott and Fara Williams. Wiegman’s tactical decision to restore Bronze to the starting XI alongside Lauren James and Esme Morgan paid dividends almost immediately as England controlled the tempo.

The breakthrough arrived in the 22nd minute when James, showcasing the flair that has made her a cornerstone of this side, whipped a dangerous cross toward the back post. Bronze was there to meet it, heading home to settle any early nerves and reward England for their overwhelming 71% possession. The Lionesses remained slick, with the trio of Stanway, James and Alessia Russo carving out openings at will.