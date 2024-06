Fallouts on TV & ‘different role’? What to expect from Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024 as record-breaking Portuguese GOAT enters 11th international tournament Cristiano RonaldoEuropean ChampionshipPortugalAl Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned that he may have to accept a “different role” at Euro 2024, but there are not expected to be “fallouts on TV”.