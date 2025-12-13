The fall of Fiorentina: How David de Gea and Co. went from shock Scudetto bid to becoming Serie A's worst team in the space of a year

On top of the disappointing news that the work being done on the Artemio Franchi won't be completely finished until 2029, Amanda Ferreira, the wife of Fiorentina full-back Dodo, posted screenshots of some of the horrific abuse she and her husband had been subjected to after the Sassuolo loss. It wasn't an isolated incident either. Several other players were targeted, prompting Fiorentina to take action.
"The club has immediately put itself in contact with its players and the competent authorities to guarantee that every measure necessary is taken to protect the safety of our players, members of Staff, their loved ones and the families involved," read a statement released on Sunday.
"ACF Fiorentina, in thanking the many fans who already showed affection and support in the wake of these shameful episodes, reaffirm that there will never be room for intimidation, hate or violence at the club."
It is against this backdrop of bitterness and hostility that Fiorentina will host 19th-placed Verona on Sunday in what is effectively "a final", as Vanoli has admitted. Victory is imperative for the Viola, who are already seven points from safety as it is. Another loss would deal a devastating blow to their faint hope of becoming the first team to ever avoid relegation from Serie A after failing to win any of their opening 14 fixtures.
Defeat would also increase the pressure on club president Commisso, who will be once again absent from the Artemio Franchi as the Italian-born American recovers from back surgery. There have even been reports that the under-fire chief is considering selling the club but in what amounted to an open letter to the fans published this week, he insisted in an interview with La Nazione that he has no intention of walking away from Fiorentina - and especially not at this especially delicate time.
"All companies go through difficult periods," Commisso said. "But the foresight of those who lead them lies in learning from dark moments so we can come out stronger. I have never given up in any of my businesses, and I certainly won’t start now.
"We’re in a difficult situation and we have to get out of it in any way. We cannot allow Fiorentina to go down. Everyone must feel responsible, the club, the players, everyone who works around the team. But we need everyone: above all our fans. I miss you. Stay close to the team."
Vanoli, Dzeko and the rest of the Fiorentina squad will be hoping that this latest plea doesn't fall on deaf ears - Fiorentina really do need all the help they can get right now.