Fabrizio Romano – Inter: Newcastle are ready to make a serious move for Pio Esposito

The young Nerazzurri striker is being targeted by the Premier League, but Inter are not showing any interest

Pio Esposito, Inter’s 2005-born striker, is always in the spotlight, both for his performances on the pitch and for transfer rumours, particularly those concerning interest from top Premier League clubs. The latest rumour to cause a stir comes from Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Newcastle arekeen on the young Nerazzurri striker (38 appearances and 7 goals this season) and Italy international (5 appearances and 3 goals).

  • NEWCASTLE MEANS BUSINESS

    "One of the players Inter consider untouchable this summer is certainly Pio Esposito," says Fabrizio Romano on his social media channels. "There has been a lot of talk abroad about Arsenal, but the Gunners haven’t made any concrete moves, beyond scouting various players. As far as I know, Newcastle are a club that would be ready to get serious in terms of figures and will sign a striker in the summer: Esposito is one of the names circulating, he is a highly rated player, but Inter have no intention of opening negotiations."

  • INTER'S POSITION

    There has been plenty of praise, then, for a player whose profile is rapidly rising both on the domestic and international scene, but one thing is certain: Inter intend to build the future of their attack around Pio Esposito, and are highly unlikely to be swayed by tempting offers, even if it means turning down substantial sums. As in other situations, it will ultimately be the player’s own determination that makes the difference. 

