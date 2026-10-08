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Fabio Vieira explains why he swapped Arsenal for permanent Hamburg move after uncertain summer
Vieira commits future to Hamburg
The Portuguese playmaker revealed the motives behind his decision to cut ties with the Emirates Stadium outfit and commit his future to Die Rothosen. Having played a central role in preserving the club's top-flight status during the 2025-26 loan spell, protracted negotiations over a transfer valuation finally concluded in the closing stages of the window. The reported €9 million deal ended the attacking midfielder's four-year spell on Arsenal's books following his arrival from Porto in 2022.
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Playmaker details nervous summer negotiations
Speaking in an interview with the Bundesliga, the 26-year-old reflected on how off-field uncertainty weighed heavily on him before a deal was finalised: "It was hard, as always, because you never know what can happen, if you go somewhere else or if you come back to Hamburg.
"I didn't know what could happen, including with my family, and of course you get a bit uncomfortable in that situation. But in the end, when everything is clear, when you have your contract, when everything is signed and you are where you want to be, it's much easier."
He also stressed that the manager's backing solidified his desire to remain in Germany: "Because I see everything that involves the club, all the people, everything, the championship. The coach always gives me the support that I need and gives me confidence. Last season, I think in the end I had a good season, and I want to keep doing the same or even better."
Passionate supporters convince creative maestro
The playmaker pointed to his family's contentment in northern Germany and the unconditional support from the Volksparkstadion faithful: "Everything has been special since last season. What I experienced here was amazing in personal terms. All my family enjoy it as well."
He added: "It's a really nice city, a really nice club. All the people around and the fans are good people, and they are always supporting us. It doesn't matter if we win or lose, they are always there for us. At the end, when you have a club and fans that love you, you feel much happier to have joined a club like this."
Vieira also identified the German top flight as the optimal setting to showcase his talent: "I like the championship. The Bundesliga is really nice, it's very competitive, and there's a lot of space to keep growing and developing.
"At the end, I think it's the right place for me as well because I want to keep playing football. I want to do what I love most, which is playing football, and here I feel very comfortable. When people like you, it's much easier for you."
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Relegation scrap tests midfield creator
Immediate priorities for Vieira shift to Saturday's demanding trip to Hoffenheim as Hamburg seek to kickstart their league campaign. A return of just three points from four games leaves Die Rothosen languishing in 16th, placing early pressure on the visit to Sinsheim. Much will depend on the playmaker's creative output to breach the opposition backline and lift the club out of the bottom three.
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