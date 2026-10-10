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Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2026/27getty
Yosua Arya

Fabio Cannavaro snubs Kylian Mbappe as he names the 'only' choice for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

K. Mbappe
K. Kvaratskhelia
F. Cannavaro
Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
LaLiga

Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro believes Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the rightful winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The World Cup winner insists the winger's extraordinary Champions League performances should place him ahead of high-profile candidates like Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

  • Cannavaro makes his Ballon d'Or choice

    Italy icon Cannavaro has thrown his weight behind Kvaratskhelia to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The legendary defender has made it clear that the PSG winger deserves world football's ultimate individual honour.

    Kvaratskhelia enjoyed a spectacular campaign last season, helping Les Parisiens secure back-to-back Champions League titles. His consistent brilliance in Europe's premier club competition has caught the eye of the former Napoli star.

    With the winner set to be announced on October 26, the debate over who should claim the prize is intensifying. Cannavaro, however, is absolutely certain about who should be crowned the best player on the planet.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa - UEFA Super Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Extraordinary things in the Champions League

    Cannavaro believes that Kvaratskhelia's impact in Europe sets him apart from the rest of the competition. He argued that the Georgian's performances for Paris Saint-Germain cannot be ignored by the voters.

    I have a good memory. I don’t just focus on the most recent events," Cannavaro told Gazzetta. "In last season’s Champions League, Kvaratskhelia was the most influential player from a footballing standpoint, and if I had to choose, I would have no doubt.

    "Everyone may use the World Cup as their benchmark, think of Mbappe or consider Messi and his career, but Kvara did extraordinary things."

  • Remembering his stunning individual statistics

    Cannavaro knows exactly what it takes to win the prestigious award, having claimed the Ballon d'Or himself exactly 20 years ago in 2006. Kvaratskhelia certainly backed up the praise with superb numbers during the 2025-26 campaign.

    The attacker registered 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain. This followed his historic spell at Napoli, where he previously delivered 30 goals and 20 assists in 107 matches while securing the Serie A title.

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  • Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Waiting for the ultimate verdict

    Kvaratskhelia and his supporters will now face an anxious wait ahead of the official Ballon d'Or ceremony in late October. The PSG forward is undoubtedly one of the leading contenders following his stellar club season.

    The football world will soon discover if Cannavaro's prediction becomes a reality. Winning the Ballon d'Or would be the perfect crowning achievement for the extraordinary journey of this talented Georgian international.

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