Fabinho claims Neymar is still Brazil's 'most talented player' & could be 'very important' at 2026 World Cup

Brazil enter the 2026 World Cup cycle under immense pressure, having failed to lift the trophy since their 2002 triumph in Japan and South Korea. Under the guidance of Ancelotti, the team has been drawn into Group C alongside Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti for the upcoming tournament in North America. Al-Ittihad midfielder Fabinho, who earned a surprise recall to the national setup late last year and most recently featured in a friendly against Tunisia in November 2025, insists the squad is focused on ending their dry spell regardless of whether they are considered tournament favourites. "For Brazil, it's rare to have a title drought like this," he told L'Equipe. "We players don't care if we're favourites or not. We know we can do something special, that we can go all the way. I think that's the mentality we need to have."