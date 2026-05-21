FA investigates Southampton for spying on three Championship clubs after EFL kicks Saints out of promotion play-off final against Hull

Southampton are under further investigation after the FA confirmed it had opened its own inquiry into the Championship ‘spygate’ scandal. The move follows the club’s admission that it observed the training sessions of three opponents within the prohibited 72-hour period before matches.

The EFL had already imposed major sanctions on the Saints. Southampton were removed from the Championship play-offs and lost their place in the final, with Middlesbrough reinstated to face Hull City at Wembley after originally being eliminated in the semi-finals. The club has also been handed a four-point deduction for next season. Southampton appealed against the punishment, describing the sanctions as “disproportionate”, but the appeal was dismissed on Wednesday evening.