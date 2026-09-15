Ezequiel Lavezzi opens up on depression battle and how Lionel Messi supported his recovery after psychiatric clinic admission

Beyond drawing vital motivation from his family, the 2008 Olympic gold medallist offered a powerful message of perseverance to those experiencing similar struggles. Emphasising the value of resilience, Lavezzi said: "To anyone who is suffering, I say that with humility and the will to fight, you can get through it."

The former forward also highlighted the widespread solidarity he received from across the sport, placing special emphasis on his close bond with Messi. Discussing that circle of support, Lavezzi added: "The football world stood right by my side - so many people were there for me, like Messi, Aguero, and Paolo Cannavaro. I share a special friendship with Messi; we talk about all sorts of things, he is a fantastic person."