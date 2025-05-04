Explained: Why so few English players move abroad

Very few Englishmen decide to make the move abroad, but why exactly is that the case?

England's national team at the 2018 World Cup stood out for one glaring reason: they were the only squad without a single overseas player.

Contrast this with tournament winners France, boasting players from five different countries, or runners-up Croatia, with talent spread across eleven leagues. Even minnows Iceland had a squad playing in a staggering fourteen different countries.

This has since changed slightly, with stars such as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane currently plying their trade abroad, but it's still a rarity to see an England international make the move abroad.

Article continues below

This begs the question: in an era of globalised football, why are English players so reluctant to venture abroad? It's a complex issue, with reasons ranging from financial dominance to historical precedent and even a touch of linguistic laziness.