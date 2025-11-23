Explained: Why controversial Eberechi Eze goal was allowed to stand in north London derby between Arsenal and Spurs

Not only did Arsenal cement their place at the top of the Premier League, they dismissed their local rivals and Eze became only the fourth ever player to score a hat-trick in the north London derby.

Following the victory, Gunners boss Arteta said his side "dominated" the game, praised Eze's brilliance, and sent a message to the club's supporters.

He told BBC Match of the Day: "It's a very special day for us. We knew the importance of the match and what it means to our fans. To be able to give them that joy, it's a beautiful day.

"That tells you about the difficulty and what he's done today. To be fair he could have scored four or five. He's a big player who can create magic moments that unbalance a team. We dominated every part of the game. We created massive chances and had a lot of actions that we were very close to scoring. We stayed patient. Whoever we put in there they do the jobs for us. This squad has the belief and quality to deliver consistently.

"We have really good momentum but you can see how difficult every game in the Premier League is. It's a long run, let's go game by game. Let's enjoy tonight, then we have Bayern here and Chelsea away. We have a tough week."