Explained: Why Brighton's Diego Gomez avoided red card for chest-high challenge on Liverpool star Florian Wirtz
Liverpool back to winning ways in the Premier League
Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League by beating Brighton 2-0 on Saturday. Hugo Ekitike was the star of the show for the Reds, bagging both goals to fire Arne Slot's side up into sixth place in the table. The match also saw Mohamed Salah make his return for the Reds. The Egypt star started on the bench but came on in the first half to replace the injured Joe Gomez. There was also controversy at the end of the opening 45 minutes when Wirtz was clattered by a high challenge from Gomez. The Brighton star escaped a sending off, with the Premier League having explained why he did not see red at Anfield.
Explained: Why Gomez was not sent off for Wirtz challenge
The Premier League posted on X: "The referee’s call of yellow card to Gomez was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge on Wirtz deemed not to be with excessive force and not serious foul play."
'That's a red card' - Gomez decision criticised
Television pundit Tim Sherwood was baffled by the decision not to send Gomez off. He said on Sky Sports: "I think it’s a red card. I honestly do. Wirtz wins it before him. [Gomez is] not even there to go and win the ball. He’s trying to make out he’s tried to win the ball. His foot is in his chest, he’s studded him down, dragging [his boot] down into his abdominal region. For me that is a red card."
Former striker Chris Sutton also felt the challenge warranted a dismissal. He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The challenge on Wirtz is a really poor one from Gomez. It’s really high and catches Wirtz in the stomach. So high and dangerous. Another day, he could’ve seen red."
Match-winner Ekitike speaks out
Ekitike highlighted the importance of the win to Liverpool after the game. He told BBC Sport: "That was really important. We had a great game in the Champions League. Last game in Premier League against Leeds was difficult. We came back to Liverpool with the draw so today it was important to win and maybe restart something. I am happy today. I really enjoy my life here. I have great team-mates, good staff, great fans. They give me so much love so I try to give it back. The best way is to score goals, be involved and win games. I am just here and I do my job. Whether I play with Flo [Wirtz] or Alex [Isak] I do my best to complement them.
"I wouldn't say it was perfect because I know I could score way more today. The most important was to win in front of our fans. It was a good day at work. I was looking for the hat-trick but it is going to be another time. It was good, two goals. We try to stick together and work together. Today wasn't easy. We had to stay compact and stick together. I think we deserved it. We did a great week and let's continue. When you play for Liverpool, you just have to win games. We are Liverpool, we need to win.
The French star also spoke about playing alongside Salah once again, adding: "Mohamed is a great, great professional. I look to him as an example. You can see how much he is involved in goals and assists. He is a legend here. To share the pitch is a blessing. That's the kind of player who makes us like to watch football."
Liverpool to start life without Salah
Saturday's win was Liverpool's final game before Salah's departure for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt and, given the uncertainty over his future, it remains to be seen if he will play for the club again. In the meantime, Ekitike will be aiming to maintain his fine form. He now has four in his last two Premier League outings and will have the chance to add to his tally on Saturday when Liverpool take on Tottenham.
