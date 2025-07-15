Explained: How Liverpool can afford record deal for Alexander Isak without breaching PSR rules even after spending over £100m on Florian Wirtz A. Isak Liverpool Newcastle Transfers Premier League

Liverpool are accelerating their efforts to sign Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, in what could become one of the marquee deals of the 2025 summer transfer window. The Anfield outfit have formally expressed their interest in acquiring the Swedish forward, with reports confirming that a deal in the region of £120 million ($161m) has been discussed with the Magpies.