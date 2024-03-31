Raphinha Barcelona 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Explained: Why Barcelona will 'push' Raphinha to leave this summer - despite forward scoring crucial Las Palmas winner

BarcelonaRaphinhaTransfersLaLiga

Barcelona want to cash in on Raphinha in the summer despite the winger scoring the winner against Las Palmas recently.

  • Barcelona could sell Raphinha in the summer
  • Scored the winner against Las Palmas
  • Third-highest Barcelona scorer in La Liga

